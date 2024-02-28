Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $8.43 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 44.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its position in American Tower by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,427,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in American Tower by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in American Tower by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded up $2.35 on Wednesday, reaching $189.03. The stock had a trading volume of 513,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,156. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.85 and a 200-day moving average of $189.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $88.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is 444.45%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

