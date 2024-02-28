Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

NYSE MPC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.16. 278,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,092. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $175.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

