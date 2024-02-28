Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $2.78 Million Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lessened its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 35.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,100 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 88.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.61. The stock had a trading volume of 379,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,936. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $48.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.22. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.70.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.16%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

About CubeSmart

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

