Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $2.06 Million Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Valaris were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Valaris by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,843,000 after purchasing an additional 234,977 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Valaris by 31.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,812,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,889,000 after acquiring an additional 919,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Valaris by 64.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,757,000 after acquiring an additional 867,097 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in Valaris by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,056,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,131,000 after acquiring an additional 35,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Valaris by 8.4% during the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 2,005,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,211,000 after acquiring an additional 155,737 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Valaris stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.18. The stock had a trading volume of 104,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,747. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.13. Valaris Limited has a 12 month low of $54.13 and a 12 month high of $78.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
