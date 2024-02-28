Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Grows Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,085 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $110,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,356.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,180,838. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EA

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.