Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Decreases Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lowered its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned 0.05% of AvalonBay Communities worth $13,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,723,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,976,067,000 after purchasing an additional 69,187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,147,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,005,000 after acquiring an additional 60,027 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,001,550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,250,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,797,000 after purchasing an additional 387,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,833,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,332,000 after purchasing an additional 106,604 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $174.85. The company had a trading volume of 53,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $198.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.03.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.76%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.34.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

