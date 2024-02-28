Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Cuts Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 193,400 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 61.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 608,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,586,000 after buying an additional 231,109 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 135,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 17.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of DLR stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.38. 203,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,847. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

