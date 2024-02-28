Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Boosts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.94. 305,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,292,750. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.45 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VLO

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.