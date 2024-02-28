Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Acquires 8,300 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned 0.15% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $15,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $954,373.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE REXR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.04. 53,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.18. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $61.82.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.71%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Featured Stories

