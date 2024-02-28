Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Acquires 59,551 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 119.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,551 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $7,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at about $645,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 842.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SRE

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of Sempra stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,059. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.69. The firm has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $79.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sempra’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.