Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Valmont Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Valmont Industries has a payout ratio of 14.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Valmont Industries to earn $17.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

NYSE VMI traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $212.37. 2,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,498. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.33 and a 200-day moving average of $228.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $188.63 and a 52 week high of $335.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.50.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

