Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,096.73.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG opened at $1,174.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,073.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $958.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $686.46 and a 12 month high of $1,207.58.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total transaction of $6,780,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Michael Lisman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.51, for a total transaction of $11,970,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,250.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total value of $6,780,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,293 shares of company stock valued at $132,663,201. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.