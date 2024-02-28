Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 250 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 966.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Prologis Stock Down 0.1 %

PLD opened at $132.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $122.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.44. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

