Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,236 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Valero Energy worth $84,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $141.56. 347,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.26.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

