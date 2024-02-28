Utilico Emerging Markets (LON:UEM) Plans GBX 2.15 Dividend

Utilico Emerging Markets (LON:UEM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Utilico Emerging Markets Price Performance

UEM opened at GBX 224 ($2.84) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 228.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 221.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Utilico Emerging Markets has a 1 year low of GBX 203.26 ($2.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 238 ($3.02). The firm has a market cap of £433.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 890.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Rennocks sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.94), for a total transaction of £62,640 ($79,452.05). In related news, insider John Rennocks sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.94), for a total transaction of £62,640 ($79,452.05). Also, insider Isabel Liu acquired 2,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £6,577.80 ($8,343.23). 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Utilico Emerging Markets

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

