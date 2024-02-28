Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.00. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on URBN shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,895 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 168,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,672,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $273,835,000 after purchasing an additional 674,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

