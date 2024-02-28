Uniti Group (UNIT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Uniti Group Price Performance

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19. Uniti Group has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $6.01.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Uniti Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNIT

Uniti Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.