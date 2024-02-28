United States Steel (NYSE:X) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus downgraded shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Steel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.78.

United States Steel Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:X opened at $47.40 on Friday. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United States Steel news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,397.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

