United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. United Parks & Resorts’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE PRKS traded up $5.11 on Wednesday, reaching $53.92. 764,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,276. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.82. United Parks & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $40.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.19.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

