United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Announces $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

United Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. United Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 54.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Bankshares to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

United Bankshares Trading Down 0.3 %

UBSI stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.29. The company had a trading volume of 23,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.35. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $40.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $402.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Institutional Trading of United Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,825,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,857,000 after acquiring an additional 51,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,758,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,767,000 after buying an additional 515,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,202,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,321,000 after buying an additional 71,359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 742.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,080,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,727,000 after buying an additional 4,477,011 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,558,000 after buying an additional 101,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

