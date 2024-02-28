United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in United Airlines by 707.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 101.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on UAL. Susquehanna upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.47.

United Airlines Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UAL opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

