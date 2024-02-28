Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.00

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.22), with a volume of 47388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.25 ($0.22).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Union Jack Oil in a research report on Tuesday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UJO
Union Jack Oil Stock Performance
Union Jack Oil Company Profile
Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Union Jack Oil
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Union Jack Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Jack Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.