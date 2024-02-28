Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.00

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.22), with a volume of 47388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.25 ($0.22).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Union Jack Oil in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of £19.18 million, a PE ratio of 912.50 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.59.

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

