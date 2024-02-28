Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.11 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 40.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Turning Point Brands Stock Up 6.4 %

TPB stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.42. 91,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,825. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.65. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $429.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen Usher sold 1,700 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $41,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Turning Point Brands

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes adult consumer products. It operates through Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products segments. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Featured Stories

