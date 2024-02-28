Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Price Performance

NYSE:TUP opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90. Tupperware Brands has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $60.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.86.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tupperware Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 54,025 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Fortress Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,676,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 158,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 263.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 51,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37,451 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.