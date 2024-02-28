Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 1,110 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,785 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 422,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $499,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 322,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,554,000 after buying an additional 13,736 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 13.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,761,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,099,000 after buying an additional 1,268,045 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RF. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

