Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,331,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 62.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 120,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,149,000 after buying an additional 46,313 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $181.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $182.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.