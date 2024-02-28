Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Trustmark has a dividend payout ratio of 35.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Trustmark to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

Trustmark Stock Up 0.6 %

Trustmark stock opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.25. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.84. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $18.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.63 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

TRMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Trustmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Trustmark from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trustmark in a report on Monday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trustmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 351.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Further Reading

