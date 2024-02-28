Truist Financial Raises AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target to $13.00

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AHCO. Bank of America cut AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.87.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AHCO

AdaptHealth Stock Up 0.7 %

Institutional Trading of AdaptHealth

AHCO traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $10.07. 753,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,180. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.41. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.91. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 37,271 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 14,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdaptHealth

(Get Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.