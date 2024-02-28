Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $3,672,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 62,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,643,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,007,000 after acquiring an additional 133,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.42. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $47.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

Read Our Latest Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.