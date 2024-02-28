Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,179,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 3,825,212 shares.The stock last traded at $46.37 and had previously closed at $47.34.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.30.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

