Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 43.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 580,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,254,000 after purchasing an additional 176,139 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 10.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,560,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,067,000 after purchasing an additional 150,125 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the second quarter valued at about $4,647,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 205.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,224 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Trimble by 252.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,970,000 after acquiring an additional 229,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $61.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.66. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

In other news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,927.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,927.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,925,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,499 shares of company stock valued at $777,470. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

