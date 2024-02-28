Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.15

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 373774 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCN. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Tricon Residential from $10.25 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Securities lowered shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $11.25 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Tricon Residential by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 298,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

