Trexquant Investment LP Trims Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 21,278 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,693,039,000 after buying an additional 374,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,474,841,000 after buying an additional 135,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,461,267,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,733,000 after purchasing an additional 78,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

LOW opened at $235.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.94. The company has a market cap of $135.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $239.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.88.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

