Trexquant Investment LP Takes $6.59 Million Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.09% of Murphy USA as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 15.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,208,000 after buying an additional 140,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,194,000 after buying an additional 164,519 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,371,000 after buying an additional 80,791 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 0.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 336,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,795,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total value of $2,837,410.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,700.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.42, for a total transaction of $627,415.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total transaction of $2,837,410.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,700.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,776 shares of company stock worth $3,968,657. 9.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

MUSA stock opened at $414.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $374.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.74. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.65 and a 1-year high of $416.85.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.60.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

