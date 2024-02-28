Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stock Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,736 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.10% of Freshworks worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 3,770.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after buying an additional 582,157 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter worth $887,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter worth $267,000. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.74.

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $152,729.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,127.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,203,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 585,188 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,056,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,624 shares of company stock worth $5,335,402 in the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FRSH shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

