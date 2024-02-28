Trexquant Investment LP Invests $6.28 Million in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 413,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AES. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in AES by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 318,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,000 after buying an additional 182,700 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 157,421 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 352,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 50,341 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,821,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256,781 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 941,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,513,000 after purchasing an additional 67,028 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AES

In related news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,595.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

AES Price Performance

AES stock opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.83. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AES had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.10%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

