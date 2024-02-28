Trexquant Investment LP Invests $5.26 Million in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 73,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in TransUnion by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $77.19 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $82.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of -51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.19%.

TRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

