Trexquant Investment LP Has $6.16 Million Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Hess by 78.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 595,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,118,000 after acquiring an additional 262,002 shares during the last quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Hess in the third quarter valued at about $765,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hess by 15.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Hess stock opened at $145.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.97. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $113.82 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hess

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.