Trexquant Investment LP Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 454,231 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.08% of First Horizon worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $441,000. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its position in First Horizon by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 8,900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,750 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in First Horizon by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 214,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 19,011 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in First Horizon by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 664,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 131,894 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

FHN opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

