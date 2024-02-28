Trexquant Investment LP Grows Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,083 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter worth $279,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 21.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 6.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 54,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter valued at about $1,736,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALKS. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Alkermes stock opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.45. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.55.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.78 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

