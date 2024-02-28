Trexquant Investment LP Buys 111,016 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 326.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,016 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.10% of Ciena worth $6,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Ciena by 912.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,009,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,400,000 after buying an additional 1,811,301 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $108,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 379.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,539 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,942,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,846,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CIEN opened at $56.14 on Wednesday. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $57.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CIEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.21.

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,926,618. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $473,757.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,635,223.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,926,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,642,792 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

