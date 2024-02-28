Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Raised to $108.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Trex Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.04. 250,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,155. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.39. Trex has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $101.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.58.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 32.40%. The business had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trex will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Trex by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Trex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Advisors LLP increased its holdings in Trex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

