Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,620 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 195,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $18,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caden Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,995,000 after purchasing an additional 147,329 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,123,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,927,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CCI opened at $105.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.49. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $136.29.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 180.92%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

