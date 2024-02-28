Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 530 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $21,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,302,000. Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 1,292,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake stock opened at $233.97 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.56 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.58. The firm has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a PE ratio of -87.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC lowered shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $212.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.34.

In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 725,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,765,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 725,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,765,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 519,346 shares of company stock worth $106,154,757. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

