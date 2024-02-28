Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $16,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. Argus downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.58.

NYSE JCI opened at $59.42 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

