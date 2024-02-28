Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,247 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $20,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Autodesk by 480.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $371,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,770 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $170,972,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $921,499,000 after purchasing an additional 520,655 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,465 shares of company stock worth $7,974,856 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.06.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $256.95 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $269.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a PE ratio of 60.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.45.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

