Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,185 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $17,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 48.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $184.52 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.58 and a 12 month high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

