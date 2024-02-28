Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $16.51 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,680 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Exelon were worth $16,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Exelon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Exelon by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. UBS Group downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

Exelon Trading Up 1.6 %

Exelon stock opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.93.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.