Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 970 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in MetLife were worth $18,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 47.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 26.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eley Financial Management Inc increased its position in shares of MetLife by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 16,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.23.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $69.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.56. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $72.71. The stock has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 113.66%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

