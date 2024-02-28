Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 4,908 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hershey were worth $16,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Hershey by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Hershey by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Hershey by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.33.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $187.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.91.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,669 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

